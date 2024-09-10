Maxon Computers: Sculpting Reimagined: Maxon Releases ZBrush for iPad

Take the power of ZBrush on the go with reimagined UI, unrivaled brush system, and touch-based controls.

Maxon, maker of powerful, user-friendly software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more today announced ZBrush for iPad.

ZBrush for iPad now available. Artist credit Lucas Cuenca.

Created by artists for artists, ZBrush for iPad is revolutionizing digital sculpting by making it possible to take the power of Academy Award-winning ZBrush on the go to sculpt, paint, and bring creations to life anywhere in real time with Apple's touch-based capabilities!

ZBrush for iPad also offers many of the same tools and features found in the desktop version, including the collection of leading, proprietary digital sculpting brushes created with real-world sculpting techniques in mind. Users will also be glad to know sculpting on the go does not mean sacrificing polygon count, depending on iPad memory and version. The latest M4 iPad with at least one terabyte (TB) of storage, for example, can reach up to 92 million polygons per mesh.

ZBrush for iPad also features a highly customizable user interface that expands on the desktop version's QuickMenu, making it easy to arrange sculpting tools for a more optimized, personal experience. And it's also possible to customize the Apple Pencil double tap or Pencil Pro squeeze to complete an action, like framing a mesh in the document or turning on PolyGroup.

ZBrush for iPad includes over 200 of ZBrush's leading digital sculpting brushes.

Additional ZBrush for iPad Feature Highlights:

ZRemesher generates a new mesh with an even distribution of polygons, preserving the essential details and flow of the original surface.

Sculptris Pro adds and reduces triangle tessellation with each brush stroke, making it simple to focus on sculpting without worrying about technical restraints.

DynaMesh retopologizes while sculpting, so it's possible to stretch digital clay or add volume while retaining the same basic capacity for detail.

Array Mesh makes it possible to create duplicate instances of geometry in varying patterns and shapes in real time.

The Dynamicssystem enhances sculpts by allowing any surface to be draped over another surface.

Live Boolean gives users the ability to combine, subtract, and/or use intersections to create unique results.

PolyPaint makes iteasy to paint and sculpt at the same time, making it possible to paint on the surface of a model without first assigning a texture map.

Included with ZBrush and Maxon One subscriptions - and available as a stand-alone subscription too - ZBrush for iPad includes over 200 of ZBrush's leading digital sculpting brushes and the ability to easily load the thousands of custom brushes that have been created by incredible users!

ZBrush and Maxon One subscribers can also share ZTool (ZTL) and ZProject (ZPR) files between iPad and desktop seamlessly. GoZ can also be used to move files between versions with one click.

For anyone wanting to try the world's leading digital sculpting application, ZBrush for iPad also has a free plan that offers a robust sculpting experience with an introductory set of 28 of the most popular brushes and limited features for tools like Dynamesh, SculptrisPro, ZSpheres, and ZRemesher. And it's available at the App Store now!

For professionals who need to work on location, or just want to take the unrivaled capabilities of ZBrush someplace more comfortable and inspiring, ZBrush for iPad is a game changer that puts creativity first without constraints.

ZBrush for iPad requires iPadOS 17 or later, and is available on iPad models with A12 Bionic or later.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush , the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Press Contact

Chloe Larby

Grithaus Agency

(e) chloe@grithaus.agency

(p) +44 7454 012045

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on accesswire.com