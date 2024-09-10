Intellaegis dba masterQueue: Intellaegis Announces Retirement of Founders John and Perla Lewis, Welcomes Steve Schroeder as New CEO

EL DORADO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Intellaegis, Inc., a leader in developing SaaS software to solve critical business challenges for the financial industry and government, announces the retirement of its founders John and Perla Lewis. John, CEO, and Perla, CFO, are stepping down from their respective roles in management of the Company after a successful, 40-year career as entrepreneurs. Together, the Lewises successfully founded and exited from eight prior startups before establishing Intellaegis in 2011. Both remain as shareholders in the Company and John Lewis will continue to serve on its Board of Directors. Their retirement will be effective Oct. 31, 2024.

A transition of leadership began with the hiring of Lance Suder as the company's Chief Operating Officer in 2018. Suder has been instrumental in guiding the Company forward as a member of the management team as well as ensuring a smooth leadership transition through this period of change.

In addition, Steve Schroeder, the first investor in Intellaegis and founder of CoreLogic, has taken a more active role in the Company over the past year. He will assume the role of CEO upon John Lewis' departure in addition to his current role of Chief Strategy Officer. Schroeder is recognized for his pivotal role in creating the vision and transforming CoreLogic into the leading data and risk analysis company within the real estate industry.

John and Perla Lewis have a long history of innovation in the auto finance industry. They formed the first dedicated Skip Tracing company in 1988 and the first repossession assignment forwarding company, ARS, in 1994. Both pioneering companies transformed the assignment process of high-risk auto loans to third-party vendors, allowing lenders to work with a single large vendor versus directly managing several hundred smaller vendors. This "Forwarding" model has since evolved into a billion-dollar industry within the auto finance sector. Their latest creation, masterQueue, streamlines multiple processes related to customer contact and its core functionality is its ability to locate and contact individuals using data aggregation, automation and analytics.

"We are immensely proud of the journey we've taken with Intellaegis and we are confident that the company's future is bright with Steve Schroeder at the helm," said John Lewis. "Steve's unparalleled expertise in building and scaling data-driven companies makes him the ideal leader to continue the evolution of masterQueue."

Schroeder's leadership at CoreLogic, where he established the company as a dominant force in real estate data and risk management, is a testament to his capability. His background in creating innovative solutions and risk models that drive industry standards will be instrumental as he leads the Company forward.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Intellaegis," said Schroeder. "Having been involved with Intellaegis since its inception, I have always believed in its potential. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by John and Perla and leading the company to new heights."

Suder added, "We have an excellent, dedicated team, which is well-positioned for continued success. I am excited to work closely with Steve and the entire Intellaegis team to take our product and Company to the next level."

For more information, please contact:

About Intellaegis, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Intellaegis is a leading SaaS technology company delivering innovative solutions to the financial services industry and government. masterQueue is a first-to-market case management platform providing efficiency through the combined power of data aggregation, automation, and analytics.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Intellaegis. Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.