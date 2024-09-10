MeLuna USA - The Only Custom Menstrual Cup Celebrates Milestone

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / As MeLuna USA celebrates a decade since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a line of customizable menstrual cups for use in the United States, the company's founder looks back on the journey to this point and what customers can expect in the future.

MeLuna USA Founder Karin Kohler recently celebrated ten years since earning FDA clearance for her company's unique, customizable line of menstrual cups based on the popular European Me Luna brand. Kohler's specially formulated version underwent rigorous testing before its launch on the US market. Most notably, the US variant uses FDA-registered colorants made specifically for medical devices. Unlike menstrual cup brands found in drug stores with limited options, MeLuna USA operates on a direct sales model and a warehouse packed with 144 cup models, allowing choices, including handle style, height, diameter, firmness, and color. Specialty cups offered include menstrual cups for low cervix and menstrual cups for athletes. Selection is easy with the Menstrual Cup Quiz.

After moving to the United States from Germany, Kohler found that the menstrual cup choices available were lacking. Kohler decided to act when she discovered no brand in the country attempting to accommodate different bodies. She was already in the sustainable period care industry with her successful Domino Pads cloth pads, which are a game changer for both postpartum and period care, according to legions of dedicated customers. Clients love the products, but with direct sales, the challenge is spreading the word so women know other options are available.

Kohler said expanding her company's product line with the MeLuna menstrual cup was a natural progression. It aligns with the philosophy behind the successful Domino Pads: to create the perfect fit with a vast selection of sizes, shapes, and absorbencies that offer comfort and functionality not found anywhere else on the market.

Earning FDA clearance was a rigorous process, but after a decade of reflection, it was also one that left Kohler with no regrets. She said MeLuna USA will spend its next ten years focusing on growth and sharing the unique comfort afforded only by customizable period solutions and the protection, safety, and affordability of reusable period products.

About MeLuna USA

MeLuna USA is a reusable period product company that was launched in 2014. We serve clients who are looking for a more comfortable period experience. We specialize in cloth pads, period underwear, and the only customizable line of menstrual cups in the United States. Our mission is to provide period care options that are as valuable and unique as the women using them. Please contact us at www.meluna-usa.com to learn more about all we can offer.

MeLuna USA, 131 Palo Verde, Floresville, TX, 78114

Please contact us by live chat on the MeLuna USA website from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or X (Twitter) to learn more.

Contact Information:

Company Name: MeLuna USA

Contact Name: Karin Kohler

Phone Number: 800-603-9066

Email Address: Karin@meluna-usa.com

Website Link: www.meluna-usa.com

SOURCE: MeLuna USA

View the original press release on accesswire.com