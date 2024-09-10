Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MeLuna USA - The Only Custom Menstrual Cup Celebrates Milestone

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / As MeLuna USA celebrates a decade since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a line of customizable menstrual cups for use in the United States, the company's founder looks back on the journey to this point and what customers can expect in the future.

MeLuna USA Founder Karin Kohler recently celebrated ten years since earning FDA clearance for her company's unique, customizable line of menstrual cups based on the popular European Me Luna brand. Kohler's specially formulated version underwent rigorous testing before its launch on the US market. Most notably, the US variant uses FDA-registered colorants made specifically for medical devices. Unlike menstrual cup brands found in drug stores with limited options, MeLuna USA operates on a direct sales model and a warehouse packed with 144 cup models, allowing choices, including handle style, height, diameter, firmness, and color. Specialty cups offered include menstrual cups for low cervix and menstrual cups for athletes. Selection is easy with the Menstrual Cup Quiz.

After moving to the United States from Germany, Kohler found that the menstrual cup choices available were lacking. Kohler decided to act when she discovered no brand in the country attempting to accommodate different bodies. She was already in the sustainable period care industry with her successful Domino Pads cloth pads, which are a game changer for both postpartum and period care, according to legions of dedicated customers. Clients love the products, but with direct sales, the challenge is spreading the word so women know other options are available.

Kohler said expanding her company's product line with the MeLuna menstrual cup was a natural progression. It aligns with the philosophy behind the successful Domino Pads: to create the perfect fit with a vast selection of sizes, shapes, and absorbencies that offer comfort and functionality not found anywhere else on the market.

Earning FDA clearance was a rigorous process, but after a decade of reflection, it was also one that left Kohler with no regrets. She said MeLuna USA will spend its next ten years focusing on growth and sharing the unique comfort afforded only by customizable period solutions and the protection, safety, and affordability of reusable period products.

About MeLuna USA

MeLuna USA is a reusable period product company that was launched in 2014. We serve clients who are looking for a more comfortable period experience. We specialize in cloth pads, period underwear, and the only customizable line of menstrual cups in the United States. Our mission is to provide period care options that are as valuable and unique as the women using them. Please contact us at www.meluna-usa.com to learn more about all we can offer.

MeLuna USA, 131 Palo Verde, Floresville, TX, 78114

Please contact us by live chat on the MeLuna USA website from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or X (Twitter) to learn more.

Contact Information:

Company Name: MeLuna USA
Contact Name: Karin Kohler
Phone Number: 800-603-9066
Email Address: Karin@meluna-usa.com
Website Link: www.meluna-usa.com

SOURCE: MeLuna USA



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.