Tachyum today announced that it has become a member of the Turkish Chamber Las Vegas, a global business hub fostering strong ties between Turkish enterprises and the business community in Las Vegas. This move is part of Tachyum's continued commitment to expanding and creating strong business connections in the Turkish, Middle Eastern and Central Asian markets.

The mission of TCLV is to foster robust economic ties between the Turkish and American business communities by facilitating trade, investment and collaboration. By leveraging the extensive network and deep understanding of both markets, TCLV empowers its members to navigate challenges, seize opportunities and achieve sustainable success. Being part of the TCLV gives Tachyum a competitive advantage by positioning it among leading Turkish enterprises.

Türkiye supports the development of semiconductors, a market that has been experiencing significant growth within the country in both public and private sectors, and has become one of the key consumers for computing performance. Tachyum aims to be a valuable partner as part of this emerging opportunity with its Prodigy Universal Processor.

Members of the TCLV are familiar with Tachyum's mission to revolutionize the data center and have helped develop connections that led to several Turkish companies joining Tachyum's early adopter program. This opportunity gives early adopters an advantage by ensuring any specific requirements they may have are implemented as part of the Prodigy platform prior to its production and distribution.

"Turkish companies and enterprises are well-represented in industries where AI is and will be playing a significant role," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "In addition to its own burgeoning technology industry, Türkiye serves an important role in being a gateway between Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa due to its unique location. We believe any partnerships and goodwill that grows from our participation in TCLV will provide exponential success in delivering Prodigy to the world."

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world's electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world's appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2026, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world's fastest conventional supercomputer built just this year and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

