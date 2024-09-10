New Hope, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - The Insighters®, a woman-and minority-owned healthcare research recruitment platform, powered by Sommer Consulting, is launching a groundbreaking research initiative to understand and close the gaps in diagnosis and treatment of endometrial cancer that women of color, especially Black women, face.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/222794_9c44688524537a85_001full.jpg

By the end of 2024, approximately 67,880 of U.S. women will hear the life-changing diagnosis of endometrial cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. While endometrial cancer affects Black and white women, equally, Black women are nearly twice as likely to die from the disease due to factors like delayed diagnosis, social isolation, and unequal treatment.

The research will target both patients and caregivers to gain diverse perspectives on the challenges they face, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their unique needs. The interviews are scheduled to start mid-September and will be conducted remotely via a research-specific platform like Zoom, with strict measures to ensure confidentiality and protect participants' privacy throughout the process. To participate, patients and caregivers will need a computer or smartphone, and stable Wi-Fi connection.

It will use the findings to:

Shorten the time to diagnosis for patients

Improve treatment information for Black women

Provide educational materials to physicians working in this field

Improve outcomes for Black women

Participants are invited to share insights about the disease as it relates to their demographic. Caregivers will partake in 90-minute remote focus groups, while patients will engage in both focus groups plus two solo assignments, offering a more personalized experience about their endometrial cancer journey. This distinction ensures that each group contributes valuable and specific information to the research.

"Endometrial cancer presents significant challenges, particularly for women of color, and this fact calls for urgent, targeted solutions," says Mary Fox, VP of The Insighters®. "As a patient, when you join a paid opportunity like this one, your real-world insights help healthcare companies create educational materials, improve treatment experiences, create new support programs, and ensure every woman receives the compassionate and fair care she deserves."

Patients and caregivers are invited to apply for a focus group spot here.

About The Insighters®

The Insighters® is a healthcare sector brand backed by Sommer Consulting, a woman-owned small business with 40 years of experience in healthcare & life sciences insights research.

The Insighters® specializes in recruitment for qualitative and quantitative research on patient and healthcare provider experiences, offering paid research opportunities for different sectors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222794

SOURCE: Digital Silk