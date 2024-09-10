Anzeige
10.09.2024 19:18 Uhr
PrimeWay Federal Credit Union: PrimeWay Introduces the Good Checking Account: A Free, Feature-Packed Option with No Overdraft Fees or Minimum Balance

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union's Good Checking Account offers free checking with no overdraft fees, no minimum balance, and enhanced savings tools, providing a smarter, safer way to manage money with the added benefits of PrimeWay's services.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / PrimeWay Federal Credit Union has unveiled its newest financial product, the Good Checking Account, a no-cost checking account designed to provide members with greater flexibility, enhanced security, and powerful savings tools. Unlike traditional checking accounts, PrimeWay's Good Checking Account comes with no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirement, offering an upgraded, hassle-free banking experience.

"We've listened to our members and understand the frustration that can come with hidden fees and balance requirements," said T.W. Jolly, Chief Operating Officer at PrimeWay Federal Credit Union. "With the Good Checking Account, we aim to eliminate those concerns and give our members a smarter, safer way to manage their money-at no cost to them."

Key Features of the Good Checking Account Include:

  • No Overdraft Fees: PrimeWay ensures members won't face any unexpected charges if their account balance drops below zero.

  • No Minimum Balance: Members can enjoy peace of mind knowing they aren't required to maintain a certain balance to avoid fees.

  • NCUA Insured: Free of stress, your savings are federally insured to at least $250,000 and backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government.

  • Free Online Banking Tools: Track spending, set savings goals, and easily monitor your accounts using PrimeWay's intuitive digital platform.

  • PrimeWay Perks: Access exclusive member benefits, such as low-interest rates on loans and personalized financial guidance.

A Fresh Approach to Banking

The Good Checking Account is designed for individuals looking for a more modern banking option-one that provides both the flexibility of online banking and the personal service that only a local credit union like PrimeWay can offer. With a strong emphasis on empowering members to take control of their finances, the Good Checking Account simplifies money management and makes financial freedom more accessible.

For more information about the Good Checking Account or to become a member of PrimeWay Credit Union, visit https://www.primewayfcu.com/checking-accounts/good-free-checking or contact the team at PrimeWay today.

Media Contact:

Organization: PrimeWay Federal Credit Union
Contact Person Name: Keith Huckabay
Website: https://www.primewayfcu.com/
Email: khuckabay@primewayfcu.com
Address: 12811 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040
City: Houston
State: Texas
Country: United States

SOURCE: PrimeWay Federal Credit Union



View the original press release on accesswire.com

