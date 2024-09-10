The 'Toolbelt Generation' Shows Up in Large Numbers at America's Destination Trade School, WyoTech, in Laramie, Wyoming

WyoTech, a leading automotive, collision/refinishing, diesel, and welding trade school, speaks to the deficit of trades workers in America and how Gen Z is responding.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / The trades industry is seeing an interesting shift in trends compared to years past. While the need for trades workers across the board is dire, the upcoming generation of college-age men and women are considering alternatives to traditional four-year university education and exploring trade school in droves, causing enrollment in trade training programs to skyrocket - giving Gen Z the nickname of the "toolbelt generation."

There has been a significant push for high school graduates to attend a four-year university to be considered "successful." This stereotype implying that a four-year education is necessary to build a career has led to a deficit in the number of tradespeople. Tradesmen are retiring without an upcoming generation to fill their shoes.

According to a New American Study, 54% of Gen Z agree that many well-paying, stable jobs are available for a person with only a high school diploma or GED. The study showed 56% of Gen Z agree it's easier to find a well-paying, stable career with some technical education without a certificate or degree, and 88% agree it's easier with a technical certificate. This information, coupled with the cost of public university, supports that there is good reason families are considering trade programs.

WyoTech's president, Kyle Morris, discusses the right education for the benefit of our kids and future workforce. "Having a clear understanding of career outcomes and goals for college-going students is important as the cost of education continues to rise. If being a doctor, dentist or psychologist is your career path, university is a good path. If working with your hands and building infrastructure is of interest, there is a great opportunity for decades to come in the trades. It's critical to have an upcoming generation who is willing to take on trade jobs as the previous generation retires."

As reported to the ACCSC (Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges) in 2023, WyoTech graduated 804 students, presenting an 85% graduation rate - a significant increase from the 77% graduation rate reported in 2018. According to the same report, 458 students were hired in the industry as reported in 2023, a 77% employment placement rate (rates are calculated based on students eligible for hire, not the amount who graduated). WyoTech hosts its largest class this fall, bringing the student population to an all-time high since 2018. High graduation and employment placement rates show the significant opportunity ahead for the "toolbelt generation," as schools like WyoTech continue highlighting an alternative path to career training in America.

