CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Corey McGuire, Area Sales Manager

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager, Corey McGuire. A skilled mortgage professional, McGuire has formidably grown purchase share in the Montana region, leading successful teams for over 35 years.

Prior to joining CMG, McGuire spent over 12 years at Mortgage 1 Inc as a Senior Loan Officer/Business Development Specialist. He served homeowners in Montana and surrounding states, providing honesty, integrity, and transparency with white-glove customer service. McGuire's extensive experience in the mortgage industry equipped him with a deep understanding of diverse loan products and a keen ability to tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. His expertise in navigating complex transactions and commitment to fostering long-term relationships has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor in the communities he serves. McGuire comes highly endorsed in several areas of mortgage lending, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Bond Loans.

"I'm excited for this opportunity and this next step up in my career," said McGuire. "I made this decision to benefit my realtors, homeowners, and potential recruits in the mortgage industry. CMG's company motto is: 'Every Customer. Every Time. No Exceptions. No Excuses!' That's exactly what I will continue to do and strive for."

"We are thrilled to have Corey join the Mountain West Division of CMG as an Area Sales Manager," added Ryan Hatleli, Divisional Sales Manager, Great Plains/Mountain West. "His energy and passion for the mortgage industry will be an asset to CMG and the clients that he serves."

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

