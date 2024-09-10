Boyd Watterson Asset Management ("Boyd Watterson") and Amber Infrastructure Group Holdings Limited ("Amber") announced they have completed their previously-announced strategic combination. The transaction closed on August 30 following the receipt of all necessary investor consents and regulatory approvals, including UK FCA consent.

The combination creates a global diversified Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Fixed Income asset management platform with approximately $35.7 billion in AUM. The new Company, including its operating subsidiaries, is a premier global alternatives investment manager with over three-hundred investment personnel, offices in eight US cities and twelve countries.

Boyd Watterson's and Amber's clients, partners, and employees are expected to benefit from the enhanced scale of the combined global platform underpinned by a diversified revenue base, expanded product opportunities, and enhanced investment acumen. Operating under a common parent company, Boyd Watterson LLC, will enhance both companies' reach and capabilities, expanding potential investment opportunities for their global client base.

"We are excited to have officially joined forces, which opens up exciting new investment opportunities for our clients," said Brian Gevry, CEO of Boyd Watterson. "We're both leaders in our respective asset classes, with a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Now we are able to combine our strengths to offer enhanced products to our clients that surpass their expectations and drive long-term success."

"The ability to operate under a unified parent company brings increased long-term investment potential to our clients," said Gavin Tait, Amber's CEO. "Our firms share a strong commitment to delivering exceptional client service and have extensive experience collaborating with governments and governmental agencies. This strategic alignment will provide Amber with greater scale to expand its global infrastructure business, including opportunities in U.S. infrastructure, while also unlocking new possibilities for Boyd Watterson's clients."

Hunt Companies (www.huntcompanies.com), an investor in both companies, recognized the complementary businesses and facilitated the transaction.

About Boyd Watterson Founded in 1928 by its predecessor firm, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (Boyd) is a leading real estate and fixed income investment manager. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Boyd employs 130 employees in seven offices across the US. Boyd manages c.US$18.2bn of AUM, through separately managed accounts and a number of funds with real estate and fixed income strategies. www.boydwatterson.com

About Amber Infrastructure Group Amber is a specialist international investment manager, focused on investment origination, asset management and fund management. Amber currently manages or advises 9 funds (2 listed and 7 private) with over £5billion (c.$6billion) in funds under management. With a presence across 12 countries, Amber manages 175 infrastructure investments representing total assets under management of £14 billion (c.$17.5billion). Amber's core business focuses on managing infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors internationally. Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Amber employs over 180 professionals globally. www.amberinfrastructure.com

About Hunt Companies Hunt Companies is a family-owned principal investment firm founded in 1947 based in El Paso, TX with interests in the real estate, infrastructure and financial services sectors. As an owner operator with a strong investment platform and financial structuring expertise, Hunt develops lasting relationships to create value for its investors, clients, employees and communities. The company and its affiliates are committed to promoting community growth and a sustainable future through our business practices, purpose driven investment and charitable giving. www.huntcompanies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910751221/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Carolyn Baker

SVP Corporate Communications

Hunt Companies

carolyn.baker@huntcompanies.com

m: +1 856/298-2036