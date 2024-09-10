Lone Star Funds today announced the final close of its latest commercial real estate fund, Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII, L.P. ("LSREF VII"). Total capital available to LSREF VII is approximately $2.7 billion.

"With the ongoing complex and changing real estate landscape, LSREF VII anticipates deep-value and special situation investment opportunities across Europe, North America and Japan," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "Lone Star has been investing in the broader commercial real estate sector for nearly 30 years, and we believe that the current environment is likely to play to our strengths as a disciplined and flexible opportunistic investor. We greatly appreciate the continued support of our longstanding partners who have supported us again during our most recent fundraise."

LSREF VII will target opportunistic and value-add commercial real estate investments including direct commercial real estate equity, debt portfolios, and commercial real estate-related operating companies.

Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion.

The predecessor to LSREF VII, Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI, L.P. held its final closing in June 2019, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $4.6 billion.

In June 2024, Lone Star held the final closing for Lone Star Fund XII, L.P., the latest in the firm's Opportunity Fund series, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $5.3 billion.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

