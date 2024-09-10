NameBlock : Identity Digital and AbuseShield Partner to Test Anti-Abuse Protection Products for Retail Registrars

Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, and AbuseShield have partnered to test AbuseShield add-on products to automatically identify and block risky variations of domain names.

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / AbuseShield will be available across a variety of Identity Digital's key domain extensions, and is designed to enhance domain name owners' ability to protect their businesses, customers, and reputations against the global rise of impersonation and phishing threats.

The partnership with AbuseShield supports Identity Digital's efforts in combating DNS abuse. The Identity Digital platform helps organizations and individuals reduce risk, maintain business continuity and avoid reputational challenges with innovative security features and cutting-edge technology. With 96 percent of Fortune 50 companies owning an Identity Digital domain, the company's mission is to provide a safe and secure platform for all to use.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Collaboration : The partnership will integrate AbuseShield's cutting-edge security technology into Identity Digital's domain offerings.

Enhanced Protection : AbuseShield is set to deliver cost-effective, top-tier domain security and brand protection across a variety of Identity Digital's domain extensions.

Comprehensive Security: The collaboration will cover several leading domain extensions, providing domain name owners with easy access to intelligent and data-driven protection.

"Partnering with AbuseShield allows Identity Digital to leverage new and exciting abuse management solutions that are crucial for mitigating today's digital threats," said Brian Lonergan, VP of Product Strategy at Identity Digital. "We hope that registrars will take advantage of these add-on security features to help create a safer digital world for businesses and individuals."

AbuseShield's intelligent defense solution is designed to identify risky variants of a registered domain name and efficiently prevent phishing and impersonation attacks by blocking lookalike domain names from being registered.

"Working with a forward-thinking organization like Identity Digital enables us to expand AbuseShield's reach and impact in protecting online identities," said Pinkard Brand, CEO at NameBlock. "Our combined expertise will ensure that businesses and individuals using Identity Digital's extensions experience a safer internet environment."

For more information about the services offered by Identity Digital and AbuseShield, please visit identity.digital and abuseshield.com.

About Identity Digital:

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of TLDs including .info, .pro, .world, and .live, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. Identity Digital is the trusted registry services partner for .org and .au. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

About AbuseShield: AbuseShield, a pioneering NameBlock service, is dedicated to protecting online identities and enhancing digital trust through innovative abuse prevention. AbuseShield's comprehensive, data-driven solution harnesses advanced algorithms to proactively identify and neutralize high-risk variants of registered domain names. By efficiently blocking lookalike domains, AbuseShield prevents phishing and impersonation attacks, as well as other malicious activities, significantly reducing the risk of brand damage and financial loss. For more information, please visit AbuseShield.com.

