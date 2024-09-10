Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGD | ISIN: CA74275P1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KU
Tradegate
06.09.24
20:13 Uhr
0,157 Euro
+0,024
+18,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1110,13921:28
0,1110,13918:31
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 20:50 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prismo Metals Inc.: Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company and 200,000 Options to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.205 for a period of five years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months.

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 525,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months.

The Company has further granted an aggregate of 275,000 stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Subject to vesting, each SAR entitles the holder to receive the number of Common Shares of the Company equal to the difference between $0.205 and the closing market price of the Common Shares on the settlement date, for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.