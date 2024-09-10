Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Company of the Year Award by Frost Sullivan. This recognition underscores Novotech's commitment to accelerating clinical development for biotech companies through innovative solutions, advanced analytics, and a comprehensive global reach.

Frost Sullivan's award honors Novotech's innovative full-service approach that accelerates clinical development through advanced analytics, access to diverse patient populations, and through specialized technology.

"Overall, Novotech distinguishes itself in the ever-expanding CRO market by successfully addressing the complex regulatory landscape with a deep understanding of local regulations and overcoming cultural barriers to establish itself as a truly global CRO. As a result, the company progresses closer to becoming a preferred global partner with regional leadership and localized expertise," said Unmesh Lal, Global Research Director at Frost Sullivan.

Unmatched Global Reach and Expertise

Novotech's extensive global footprint allows the company to provide tailored solutions that address the unique regulatory and cultural nuances of each market. This strategic advantage facilitates faster patient recruitment and enhanced trial efficiency, ensuring successful outcomes for its biotech clients. Novotech's project manager-centric model ensures seamless communication and effective execution of clinical trials, fostering strong, collaborative relationships with clients.

Commitment to Innovation and Advanced Technology

A key element in being awarded this accolade is Novotech continuing to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance clinical trial operations. The company's ongoing investments in artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, digital clinical trials, and cloud-based software platforms significantly improve data quality, trial planning, and transparency in communications with stakeholders. Partnerships with industry leaders like Veeva and Medidata further empower Novotech's clients to optimize their drug development programs.

Recognition of Excellence

Frost Sullivan first recognized Novotech with their award for best APAC CRO in 2006, and Novotech has continued to win this award every year since. Receiving, for the first time, Frost Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award is tangible evidence of Novotech's drive for constant improvement and creating optimal outcomes for our partners and clients.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award from Frost Sullivan," said Dr. John Moller, CEO of Novotech. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, our commitment to innovation, and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional results for our biotech and pharmaceutical clients. We are proud to be at the forefront of advancing clinical development and to be acknowledged as a leader in the CRO industry."

Frost Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

