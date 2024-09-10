Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
10.09.24
19:58 Uhr
28,060 Euro
-0,240
-0,85 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,08028,16022:17
28,07028,16022:00
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 22:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Level Lock in the US

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Level Lock, a technology solutions business based in Redwood City, California.

"I am very pleased to welcome Level Lock into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition is an exciting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The acquisition of Level Lock complements ASSA ABLOY's technology portfolio and strengthens our digital offering across multiple businesses in the Americas division," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Their innovative platform provides an easy transition from mechanical locking to digital access solutions with minimal effort."

Level Lock was founded in 2016 and has some 70 employees. The main office is located in Redwood City, California, USA.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 16 (approx. MSEK 170). The acquisition will be dilutive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-level-lock-in-the-us,c4035614

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4035614/2992505.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy-logo-door-2,c3332499

ASSA ABLOY logo door 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-level-lock-in-the-us-302244275.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.