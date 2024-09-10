Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Arizona Collision Center, a leading auto body repair shop in the Phoenix metropolitan area, aims to set the standard for safety and quality in the automotive repair industry. The shop, owned and operated by Rob Stringer, has built a strong reputation for its unwavering commitment to using only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts in all repairs, aiming for the highest level of safety and reliability for customers.

A Commitment to Safety and Quality

At Arizona Collision Center, the safety of the customers is the top priority. Rob Stringer, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the auto repair industry, has made it a mission to provide top-tier service while maintaining the integrity of every vehicle that comes through the shop. By exclusively using OEM parts, Arizona Collision Center guarantees that each repair meets the manufacturer's specifications, preserving the original design, functionality, and safety features of the vehicle.





At Arizona Collision Center, the safety of the customers is the top priority.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/222874_889622f814e21af2_001full.jpg

"At Arizona Collision Center, we believe that safety should never be compromised," said Rob Stringer, owner of Arizona Collision Center. "Using OEM parts aims for the goal of our customers' vehicles being repaired to the exact standards set by the manufacturer. This is not just about getting a car back on the road; it's about making sure it performs safely and reliably, just as it did when it left the factory."

Why OEM Parts Matter

OEM parts are designed and manufactured by the vehicle's original manufacturer, ensuring an exact fit and the same level of quality as the parts originally installed on the vehicle. OEM parts are rigorously tested to meet the highest standards.

"OEM parts are engineered specifically for the make and model of the vehicle, which means they fit perfectly and function as intended by the manufacturer. This reduces the risk of mechanical failure and ensures that all safety systems, such as airbags and sensors, operate correctly," Stringer explained.

A Trusted Partner in the Community

Arizona Collision Center has become a trusted partner for drivers throughout the Phoenix area. The shop's commitment to excellence is reflected in its growing base of loyal customers and its reputation for providing honest, reliable service. Rob Stringer and the team take pride in their work, knowing that they are not just fixing cars, but also aiming to help protect the lives of the drivers using these products.





In addition to using OEM parts, Arizona Collision Center employs highly skilled technicians who are trained in the latest repair techniques.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/222874_889622f814e21af2_002full.jpg

In addition to using OEM parts, Arizona Collision Center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and employs highly skilled technicians who are trained in the latest repair techniques. This combination of expertise and top-quality materials aims to have every vehicle restored to its pre-accident condition.

A Message to the Community

As vehicles become increasingly complex, with advanced safety features and sophisticated electronics, the importance of using OEM parts has never been greater. Rob Stringer and Arizona Collision Center urge all vehicle owners to consider the long-term safety implications of repair choices.

"We encourage our customers and the community to prioritize safety over cost when it comes to auto repairs," said Stringer.

About Arizona Collision Center

Arizona Collision Center is a premier auto body repair shop located in Tempe, Arizona. Founded and operated by Rob Stringer, the shop has earned a reputation for excellence in the automotive repair industry. Specializing in collision repair, Arizona Collision Center is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality service and repairs by using only OEM parts. The shop's commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the community.

For more information, please visit www.arizonacollisioncenter.com or contact Arizona Collision Center at (480)668-3105.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222874

SOURCE: GetFeatured