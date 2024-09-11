Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Frankfurt
10.09.24
08:10 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,004
+10,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2024 00:26 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces First Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted subscriptions for 5,171,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $258,550. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 30 months.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $10,00 and issued 130,000 broker warrants.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron's Public Quotations:

Boron One Holdings Inc.

Canada

Blake Fallis, General Manager

TSX Venture: BONE

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

Berlin: EKV

info@boronone.com

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

www.boronone.com

OTC PINK: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.