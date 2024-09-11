Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces First Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted subscriptions for 5,171,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $258,550. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 30 months.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $10,00 and issued 130,000 broker warrants.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Boron One Holdings Inc. Canada Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTC PINK: ERVFF

