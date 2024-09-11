Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed it's the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 17,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.125 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,200,000. Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company has issued 15,795,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,974,375.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 until September 9, 2026.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company has paid Leede Financial Inc. a cash commission of $131,118.75 and has also issued 1,157,000 Shares and 239,050 non-transferable broker warrants (having the same terms as the Warrants) to Leede Financial Inc. as compensation.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months, expiring on January 9, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration work on its properties and for working capital.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for 580,000 Units in the First Tranche. The issuance of the Units to the insiders pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Insider Participation") is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - PROTECTION OF MINORITY SECURITY HOLDERS IN SPECIAL TRANSACTIONS ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, in respect of the Insider Participation.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to complete the final tranche of the Private Placement within the next week.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focused on the lithium-cesium-tantalum Finnish pegmatite project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy-independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE (rare earth elements) and, specifically, lithium. The Company's concessions are located within 15 kilometres of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in the second half of 2025. The Company cautions the presence of lithium mineralization on Keliber's properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Company's mineral reservations.

An estimated 600-million-euro investment by Keliber's parent company, Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd., in partnership with the Finnish Minerals Group, is under way in the Kautinen region, and will see the development of open-pit and underground mining from several deposits, construction of a central spodumene concentrator plant, and a lithium hydroxide chemical plant at tidewater in Kokkola. When completed, this complex will comprise a complete hard-rock spodumene pegmatite lithium supply chain.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the regarding completion of the final tranche of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finnish Pegmatite. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include the Company's ability to find suitable investors for the final tranche of the Private Placement or to obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, management's discretion to reallocate the proceeds of the Private Placement as well as risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

