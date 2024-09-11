Epique Realty Unveils Sisu: A Game-Changing Free Benefit for Agents

Epique continues relentless drive to push the boundaries of what's possible in real estate technology, leading agent empowerment. With Sisu, Epique agents are more equipped than ever to elevate their careers to extraordinary heights.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / In a much-anticipated launch and rollout of the latest innovative benefit offered free to all its agents, Epique Realty is delighted to announce Sisu as the newest addition to its leading-edge tech stack. This advanced platform is set to change the way Epique agents manage their commission processes, delivering incomparable transparency and efficiency in the Commission Disbursement Authorization (CDA), backend compliance and transaction management processes. While all brokerages maintain some kind of backend process to manage transactions and commissions, the market is filled with tools that are mostly broker-focused rather than agent-focused. This custom-built solution does both. It creates a smooth backend process for the brokerage and gives agents transparent access to their data-where they will have dozens of pre-built reports and unlimited custom reporting options.

Sisu has redefined what support looks like across all Epique Realty's verticals-from tech and transactions to brokers and agents-by providing an exceptional level of assistance. With daily, and often multiple daily training sessions, the Sisu team ensures that everyone is fully equipped to leverage the platform's capabilities. Beyond training, they personally handle agent calls and email requests, swiftly addressing any issues or needs with exceptional care and expertise. This hands-on approach has made Sisu more than a valued partner, but the epitome of comprehensive support, continually enhancing productivity and satisfaction at every level.

"The introduction of Sisu reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and agent support. This solution has been carefully crafted to meet the unique needs of our specific commission structure, providing agents with the clarity and confidence they need to focus on what they do best-serving their clients," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty.

The development and implementation of Sisu have been nothing short of monumental, involving months of meticulous planning, detailed customization, and relentless testing to ensure it meets the specific demands of Epique Realty's complex back-end commission structure. The result is a seamless, user-friendly platform that empowers agents to manage their earnings with greater ease and precision than ever before. By offering Sisu at no cost, Epique Realty once again reaffirms its steadfast commitment to providing its agents with the best tools and resources available in the industry.

"Sisu is proud to partner with Epique Realty to deliver a cutting-edge platform that streamlines commission processes and empowers agents with real-time insights. I've found over and over again that understanding KPIs, tracking goals from top of pipeline to bottom, and understanding key conversion ratios is often the biggest difference between agents who struggle and agents who excel. It's also something that very few brokerages deliver for their agents. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and agent success, ensuring Epique agents have the best tools to excel in their careers," said Brian Charlesworth, CEO of Sisu

The integration of Sisu marks a pivotal moment for Epique Realty, showcasing the company's relentless drive to push the boundaries of what's possible in real estate technology. Sisu isn't just another tool in the tech stack; it's a revolutionary advancement that empowers agents to work smarter, not harder. With Sisu's seamless integration into Epique's existing systems, agents can now streamline their workflow with ease, with the touch of a button.

Offering Sisu as a complimentary benefit further solidifies Epique Realty's standing as an industry disruptor-a brokerage that not only keeps pace with industry trends but sets them. Fiercely committed to giving every agent a competitive edge, the launch of this custom-built solution is a powerful testament to Epique's dedication to agent support and success. With Sisu, Epique agents are more equipped than ever to elevate their careers to extraordinary heights, reinforcing Epique Realty's position as a leader in innovation and agent empowerment.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed through incomparable technology, astonishing benefits, support, and resources. With its focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. BeEpique

About Sisu

Sisu is the industry's only analytics platform with full transaction management, commission management and backend compliance built in. Brokerages, teams and agents who leverage Sisu are able to streamline their processes by integrating their data flows with Sisu's robust API. The result is that transactions move from initial conversation to closed in the most efficient path possible, with zero duplicate data entry, while providing the industry's best reporting and business intelligence in the process. Sisu clients can use that data to set goals, track their pacing over days, weeks, months and years, home in on key conversion ratios, and even gamify the data with Sisu's gamification features and dashboards designed for display across desktop, tablets, mobile devices and large TVs alike.

