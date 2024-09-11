Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Update Regarding Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company" or "Final Bell") announces that it has made accommodation to settle certain outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of up to US$875,000, in full consideration of the exercise of share purchase rights under its ongoing Rights Offering. The Company has agreed that a non-affiliated, significant shareholder and creditor of the Company may settle, at its option, a working capital loan of up to US$500,000 in consideration for the exercise of their share purchase rights, and for a company controlled by a director and officer of the Company to settle up to US$375,000 of an approximate US$400,000 bridge loan relating to costs associated with the Company's ongoing challenge of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) application by BZAM Ltd. No discount or preferential terms will be provided to the creditors in respect of their subscriptions under the Rights Offering, which remains unchanged in all other respects. Complete details of the Rights Offering, which expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 10, 2024, are set out in the Rights Offering Notice and the Rights Offering Circular which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell operates a highly competitive group of businesses offering end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands and licensed operators. Pioneering the "cannabis as a service" business model, Final Bell's services span product development, device and hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management and licensing of leading cannabis brands. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is a leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

