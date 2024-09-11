Sungrow Host Successful 2024 Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Technology Seminar in Dubai, in partnership with AMEA Power

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, in collaboration with AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, recently hosted the 2024 Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Technology Seminar (Sungrow OSKA Day - PV&ESS Technical Seminar 2024) in Dubai, UAE. During the event, a long-term service agreement (LTSA) was signed for renewable energy projects for AMEA Power's 500MW Abydos Solar PV Project in Egypt and the 70MW Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Project in Togo. The seminar brought together numerous technical experts and engineers from AMEA Power, Danway, and Sungrow to discuss cutting-edge technologies and challenges in the PV and ESS sectors.

In-depth BESS Technical Exchange: Participants engaged in detailed discussions on safety design for energy storage systems, large-scale combustion testing, and the latest innovations in grid simulation technology. These technical insights were shared by experts from Sungrow OSKA, the Energy Storage Technology Platform, and the Central Research Institute, offering valuable real-world applications for battery energy storage systems (BESS). The session engaged attendees in a lively Q&A, enhancing their understanding of the technology.

Innovative PV Products Demonstrations: Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of the 1+X operation and maintenance model, which highlighted Sungrow's latest advancements in inverter efficiency and reliability.

Key Signing Ceremony: A long-term service agreement (LTSA) was signed for renewable energy projects for AMEA Power's 500MW Abydos Solar PV Project in Egypt and the 70MW Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Project in Togo, marking a pivotal milestone in Sungrow and AMEA Power's ongoing collaboration. This agreement strengthens their commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives and underscores their dedication to driving renewable energy development across the Middle East and Africa.

Sungrow has built a robust local service network across the Middle East and North Africa, including one dedicated customer service center and a network of over 15 certified service partners. To support this, Sungrow operates a global warehousing hub in Dubai, alongside five regional warehousing centers, ensuring 24/7 remote support, and spare parts delivery within one business day. To further improve service quality and efficiency, Sungrow has established six regional training centers in the region, with over 100 certified service engineers, providing comprehensive, professional services aimed at maximizing customer value.

"At AMEA Power, we are committed to advancing renewable energy solutions and ensuring the highest standards of technical excellence across all our projects. Partnering with Sungrow for this training session on cutting-edge solar photovoltaic and energy storage technologies, reinforces our commitment to innovation. The signing of the long-term service agreements for our 500MW Abydos Solar PV Project in Egypt and the 70MW Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Project in Togo further strengthens our focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth," stated Mahabir Sharma, Chief Technical Officer of AMEA Power.

"Sungrow will rely on its advanced technology, exceptional quality, and premium service to continue its commitment to the Middle East and African markets, contributing more to the global development of clean energy. The Sungrow OSKA Day series will continue, bringing more innovative ideas and solutions to promote the widespread application of clean energy globally," commented by Lynn Xia, Director of Sungrow OSKA team II.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. For more information, please visit www.ameapower.com.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

