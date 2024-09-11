Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
Frankfurt
25.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,109 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
11.09.2024 05:50 Uhr
Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Presentation to Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or the Company) advises that the attached presentation is due to be presented today at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit.

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
