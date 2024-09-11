R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group published semi-annual report 2024
11 September 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its semi-annual report 2024, including the consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January until 30 June 2024.
The report is available on the company's website under this link.
The key figures for the first half year 2024 have already been announced on 19 August 2024 and are summarized in the table below.
1 without figures of plant in Czech Republic (SERW), which was divested on 5 Dec. 2023
The RSG also informs that, following the recently announced acquisition of Kyte Powertech Ltd., more than 40% (2'696'773) of all outstanding warrants (RSGW) have been converted into shares. These conversions strengthen the equity by around CHF 31 million and increase the free float of the share.
Calendar
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
