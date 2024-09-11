R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group published semi-annual report 2024 11 September 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its semi-annual report 2024, including the consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January until 30 June 2024. The report is available on the company's website under this link . The key figures for the first half year 2024 have already been announced on 19 August 2024 and are summarized in the table below. Consolidated key figures in MCHF H1 2023

reported H1 2023

adjusted 1 H1 2024

reported 1 H1 2024

adjusted Change in adjusted figures Order intake 133.3 119.3 141.0 141.0 18% Order backlog 188.1 174.6 218.2 218.2 25% Net sales 103.0 95.4 109.9 109.9 15% Operating result (EBIT) 18.6 18.1 24.0 25.53 41% as percent of net sales 18.1% 19.0% 21.8% 23.2% +4.2pps Net profit 14.5 14.2 12.1 17.32,3 22% Free cash flow -2.4 -1.9 5.5 7.52 n/a Net financial position 2.5 2.5 5.1 5.1 104%

1 without figures of plant in Czech Republic (SERW), which was divested on 5 Dec. 2023

2 excluding subsequent tax payment in Italy of 3.7 MCHF (cash impact of 2 MCHF for H1 2024)

3 excluding M&A costs of 1.5 MCHF

The company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and the media today, 11 September 2024, at 10.00 CEST via Teams. The conference call can be joined online via this link . The presentation on the semi-annual report 2024 is available here . The RSG also informs that, following the recently announced acquisition of Kyte Powertech Ltd., more than 40% (2'696'773) of all outstanding warrants (RSGW) have been converted into shares. These conversions strengthen the equity by around CHF 31 million and increase the free float of the share.

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

