Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A2AA50 | ISIN: GRS015003007 | Ticker-Symbol: ACBB
Tradegate
10.09.24
16:23 Uhr
1,512 Euro
-0,010
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
PR Newswire
Enhanced Security for Alpha Bank Romania Customers: New Anti-Fraud System Developed with Montran

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Bank Romania, in partnership with Montran, the leading provider of interbank payment systems in the country, has launched an advanced Anti-Fraud System. This strategic collaboration has significantly strengthened the bank's security measures, providing customers with an additional layer of protection for their financial transactions.

The new anti-fraud system is an advanced solution designed to detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time. Using cutting-edge technology, the system integrates a complex set of rules and algorithms that monitor financial transactions, quickly identifying any suspicious behavior.

This system not only prevents fraud but also significantly reduces the financial impact on customers through rapid and effective interventions. The solution's flexibility allows integration with other payment systems, including instant payments, ensuring constant and adaptable protection to meet market needs. Additionally, the solution is configurable and scalable, capable of adapting to various risk scenarios encountered in the banking sector.

"Montran played a crucial role in developing this Anti-Fraud System. We successfully implemented a high-performance, flexible, and innovative system in record time," said Marius Stancu, Director of Application Development at Alpha Bank.

Irina Cârcu, Regional Sales Manager at Montran, emphasized the importance of this project: "Following the successful implementation of the Instant Payments system in partnership with Alpha Bank in November 2023, we continued with the launch of this new Anti-Fraud System, which strengthens transaction security for Alpha Bank customers."

As instant payments usage grows in the Romanian market, the associated fraud risks have also increased. The rapid integration of Montran's Anti-Fraud Solution into Alpha Bank's systems has been crucial for customer protection.

"Our system integrates with both Instant and Non-Instant Payments, operates in real-time, and can function independently or alongside existing Anti-Fraud Solutions in banks," added Ms. Cârcu.

This initiative reaffirms Alpha Bank's commitment to selecting top partners to provide safe and reliable banking services to its customers, staying at the forefront of innovation in the banking industry.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing a wide range of banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Alpha Bank offers a comprehensive suite of products including savings accounts, loans, credit cards, investment solutions, and online banking services. Learn more at Alpha Bank.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Cash Management solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission-critical installations and operations in over 80 countries. Discover more at Montran.

CONTACT: Veronica Alvaro, Phone: P. (+593) 2 323 0349

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhanced-security-for-alpha-bank-romania-customers-new-anti-fraud-system-developed-with-montran-302243995.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
