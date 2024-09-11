CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government.

Highlights:

CESCO seminar brought together key industry stakeholders including government and local community representatives to discuss the development of the lithium sector in Chile

Ercilia Araya, President of the Colla Pai-Ote indigenous community expressed support for lithium project development depending on companies building solid community relationships and agreements, as achieved by CTL, and advocating for such projects to move forward.

Industry experts discussed the main challenges facing the sector and how to advance projects faster in line with the National Lithium Strategy, with implementing sustainable extraction technologies such as Direct Lithium Extraction being critical to that.

CTL has a co-signed agreement with the nearby local communities which will initially focus on the Laguna Verde project and aligns with the priorities set by the Chilean Government to advance the objectives of the National Lithium Strategy

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"We are very well placed to be one of the projects that the Government aims to have operational by 2026. We believe the Laguna Verde project is the best-positioned new lithium project to commence operations in Chile within the earliest timeframe. We highly value the support of the indigenous community which we think provides a rare and valuable partnership in facilitating mutually beneficial project development."

Ercilia Araya, President of the Colla Pai-Ote indigenous community, said:

"We want the State to respect us in our territories and recognise our right to determine to whom the CEOLs are granted through proper indigenous consultations. It is a matter of dignity. I have a dream for the Atacama region. When CleanTech arrived, they explained how they would carry out the process, building together with us the information collection for submission of the EIA. That is our dream. The dream of being able to participate, to be consulted."

Image 1: Ercilia Araya, President Pai-Ote Colla Community speaking at the CESCO Seminar in Santiago, Chile Image 2: Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager CleanTech Lithium, Cristián Quinzio, Quinzio Abogados, Alina Bendersky, Partner Bofil Mir, Ercilia Araya, President Pai-Ote Colla Community and Juan Ignacio Guzmán, Executive Director, GEM Image 3: Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, presenting at the CESCO Seminar in Santiago, Chile

The seminar, organised by CESCO, brought together industry spokespeople to provide a comprehensive view of the current situation of the lithium industry in Chile, considering the progress of the National Lithium Strategy.

Juan Esteban Fuentes, Associate Director at Benchmark Minerals, attended and further commented: "From 2030, the current surplus [of lithium] is expected to diminish, requiring a significant number of projects to double production over the next 10 years globally (to around 2.6 million tonnes), which implies the incorporation of 70 to 80 more operations and US$188 billion in capital by 2040."

Arlene Ebensperger, advisor to the Ministry of Mining, also highlighted the need to harmonise the role of indigenous communities with the development of the industry through governance models which builds a shared vision and agreed objectives.

CleanTech Lithium co-signed an agreement with the local indigenous communities in 2023. The alliance will ensure that the extraction processes conducted in the region by the Company comply with the highest international standards, including a process of early consultation with the communities to see their direct participation by providing data for the environmental baselines required for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

