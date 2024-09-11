Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner?: Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
München
11.09.24
08:03 Uhr
0,143 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1310,15208:23
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealing

Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

AIM and Media Release

11 September 2024

Base Resources Limited
PDMR share dealing

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the following transaction has been notified to the Company by Mr Stephen Hay pursuant to Article 19.1(a) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UKMAR).

As Mr Hay is classified as a person discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the UK MAR.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Hay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager - Marketing

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares on the Australian Stock Exchange

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

9 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.225

Volume: 1,178,350

10 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.225

Volume: 821,650

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.225

Volume: 2,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction

9 September 2024; 10 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


