Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealing

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

AIM and Media Release

11 September 2024

Base Resources Limited

PDMR share dealing

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the following transaction has been notified to the Company by Mr Stephen Hay pursuant to Article 19.1(a) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UKMAR).

As Mr Hay is classified as a person discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the UK MAR.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen Hay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager - Marketing b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares on the Australian Stock Exchange c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.225 Volume: 1,178,350 10 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.225 Volume: 821,650 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.225 Volume: 2,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 9 September 2024; 10 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

