Das Instrument CIT US1729081059 CINTAS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2024

The instrument CIT US1729081059 CINTAS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2024



Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2024

The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2024

