11th Sept 2024 JPJ: BVX ISIN: GB00BNXH3K91 BiVictriX Therapeutics plc ("BiVictriX" or the "Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK. 11th Sept July 2024 - BiVictriX Therapeutics plc (JPJ: BVX), a drug discovery and development company applying an innovative, proprietary approach to develop a new class of highly selective, next generation cancer therapeutics, bispecific antibody drug conjugates (Bi-Cygni® ADCs), which exhibit superior potency, whilst reducing treatment-related toxicities, announces today its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. BiVictriX Therapeutics plc is based at the Company's registered office, Mereside Alderley Park, Alderley Edge, Manchester SK10 4TG, all resolutions were duly passed. About BiVictriX Therapeutics plc: BiVictriX is a UK-based drug discovery and development company which is focused on leveraging clinical experience to develop a new class of highly selective, next generation cancer therapeutics which exhibit superior potency, whilst significantly reducing treatment-related toxicities. The Company utilises a first-in-class approach to generate a proprietary pipeline of Bi-Cygni® Antibody Drug Conjugate therapeutics which are designed to selectively target cancer-specific antigen pairs, or "Bi-Cygni® fingerprints", on tumour cells, which are largely absent from healthy cells. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and orders can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place orders via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BNXH3K91), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ). Tiffany Thorn, the CEO of BiVictriX commented: "We are excited to join JP Jenkins and continue our journey as an unquoted company. This move allows us to maintain strong engagement with our existing shareholders while reaching new investors who share our vision for pioneering advancements in next generation anti-cancer therapies. We believe that JP Jenkins' platform offers the right environment to support our growth and the ongoing development of our innovative therapies." Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins commented: "JP Jenkins is delighted to welcome Bivictrix to our trading platform. Bivictrix's transition to JP Jenkins marks an exciting new chapter, providing the company with continued access to a dynamic investor base while maintaining liquidity and shareholder engagement. We are honoured to support Bivictrix as they continue their groundbreaking work in the biotech sector and look forward to their ongoing success on our platform". For further information, please contact: BiVictriX Therapeutics plc Tiffany Thorn, Chief Executive Officer Michael Kauffman, Non-Executive Chairman info@bivictrix.com

