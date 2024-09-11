Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner?: Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
11.09.24
09:01 Uhr
48,030 Euro
-0,410
-0,85 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,89048,01009:05
47,90048,01009:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION
11 SEPTEMBER 2024 at 09:30 EEST


Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Orion's product sales and royalty income has continued to grow faster than expected during the second half of 2024 and this good development is anticipated to continue during the remainder of the year. Due to these reasons, Orion upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024.

The outlook for 2024 includes one Nubeqa® sales-related milestone payment of EUR 70 million which is included in both the net sales outlook and the operating profit outlook. Orion expects to record this milestone payment in Q3 2024.

New full-year outlook, provided on 11 September 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,470 million to EUR 1,510 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 370 million to EUR 400 million.

Previous full-year outlook, provided on 1 July 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,440 million to EUR 1,480 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 350 million to EUR 380 million.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.