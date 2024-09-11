Gaming Realms PLC Announces Interim Results

Core content licensing revenue growth of 28%

£5.8m Adjusted EBITDA1 (46% growth excluding brand licensing) and a 51% increase in profit before tax to £3.5m

Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024 (the "Period" or "H1'24").

Financial highlights:

H1'24 H1'23 Change ??m ??m % Revenue (Content licensing) 11.2 8.8 +28 % Revenue (Brand licensing) 0.3 1.0 -67 % Revenue (Social) 2.1 1.8 +17 % Total revenue 13.6 11.5 +18 % Adjusted EBITDA 5.8 4.8 +21 % Profit before tax 3.5 2.4 +51 %

Total revenue grew 18% to £13.6m in H1'24 (H1'23: £11.5m)

Group Adjusted EBITDA grew 21% to £5.8m (H1'23: £4.8m), representing a 43% Adjusted EBITDA margin (H1'23: 41%)

Excluding brand licensing, the Group delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 46% as operational leverage comes through

Total licensing revenues grew 18% to £11.5m (H1'23: £9.8m): Content licensing revenue increased 28% to £11.2m (H1'23: £8.8m) with an EBITDA margin of 55% (H1'23: 54%) Brand licensing revenue reduced 67% to £0.3m (H1'23: £1.0m) due to two brand deals completed in the same period of the previous year

Profit before tax increased 51% to £3.5m (H1'23: £2.4m)

Net cash at period end up 28% to £9.6m (Dec'23: £7.5m) with continued strong cash generation

Operational highlights:

Launched with 22 new partners globally: In North America with FanDuel in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, Fanatics in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania and Atlantic Lottery Corporation (Canadian Maritime Provincial Lottery) In Europe with Solverde in Portugal, DAZN in the UK and Livescore in the Netherlands

Granted full iGaming Supplier License in West Virginia

Signed distribution agreement with Playtech which will lead to opportunities in Switzerland and the U.S. as well as other key partners in regulated markets

Released 7 new games into the market, including Slingo Capital Gains and Slingo Gold Cash . The Group now has 82 games in its portfolio (Dec'23: 75 games, Jun'23: 70 games)

Increased unique players in the content licensing business by 24% to 3.5m (H1'23: 2.8m)

Continued to grow the distribution business and launched content with ReelPlay, a second third-party slot studio

Post period-end:

Licensing revenue increased 33% in the two months post period-end compared to the same period in 2023

Launched content in West Virginia, the fifth regulated U.S. state to which the Group supplies its content

Granted iGaming Supplier License in British Columbia

Launched Slingo Originals content with Danske Spil in Denmark, Betclic in Italy, Bet365 in Pennsylvania and Virgin Bet in the U.K.

Released Slingo Press Your Luck as well as Slingo Phillies in partnership with BetMGM

1 EBITDA is profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation expenses and is a non-GAAP measure. The Group uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to comment on its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding share option and related charges.

Summary:

Gaming Realms has continued its growth through the first half of 2024, as the Company continues to execute on its core strategy of developing and licensing games globally to market-leading brands and operators delivering high-margin revenues.

The first half of 2024 has seen the Group deliver another record performance in revenue and EBITDA, with core content licensing business revenues increasing 28% over the previous period, driven by 46% growth in revenues from North America.

In total, we launched with 22 new partners and 7 new games in H1 2024, including premium game titles Slingo Capital Gains and Slingo Gold Cash.

Excluding brand licensing revenues, where there were two brand deals completed in the prior period, Group Adjusted EBITDA increased 46% to £5.4m (H1'23: £3.7m), demonstrating the growth within our core business.

Outlook for FY24:

Looking ahead, the Group is well placed to capitalise on this momentum and deliver further growth in new and existing markets.

Our focus for the remainder of the year is to further expand our international presence in new markets, while continuing to grow in existing markets with our partners.

In August we launched our content in West Virginia, the fifth regulated iGaming state the Group's content is distributed in. After the period end, the Group was also granted an iGaming supplier license in British Columbia, where we expect to launch our content shortly.

These market expansions will be supplemented by premium game launches in the second half of 2024 including Slingo Fowl Play and Slingo Press Your Luck.

The Board remains optimistic around FY24 financial performance.

Commenting on the first half performance, Mark Segal, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are delighted with our strong performance in the first half of 2024, with total revenue increasing by 18% to £13.6 million. Our focus on expanding our content licensing business has led to a 28% revenue growth and the successful launch of seven new games. These results reflect our commitment to innovation and solidify our position in the gaming industry.

"The achievements of the first half demonstrate the dedication of our team and the appeal of our unique gaming offerings. We are poised for further growth as we continue to expand into new markets, launch with new partners and strengthen our existing partnerships."

An analyst briefing will be held virtually at 10.00am today. To attend, please contact Yellow Jersey at gamingrealms@yellowjerseypr.com.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

