SmartHelio has developed an AI solar forecasting tool with 98. 5% accuracy, using socioeconomic details and climate data for predictive analytics. SmartHelio, a Switzerland-based solar software developer, is launching its AI-powered Suite, offering up to 98. 5% accuracy in global horizontal irradiance (GHI) and wind resource forecasting, along with 95% accuracy in failure prediction. It is designed to reduce risks for future PV investments and brownfield acquisitions. The Suite includes the predictive Autopilot solution and a climate risk assessment (CRA) tool that uses meteorological data to ...

