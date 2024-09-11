The two US-based companies are showcasing their new home energy system with up to 123. 2 kWh of storage at RE+ 2024 event in the United States. The new product has four MPPTs, with a max current of 16 A per string. From ESS News California-based battery provider Jackery and US PV system provider Geneverse unveiled a new residential energy storage system this week at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, United States. The product, dubbed the HomePower Energy System, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and offers a storage capacity of up to 123. 2 kWh. "The system is crafted to provide homeowners with energy ...

