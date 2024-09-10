NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Velo3D, Inc. (the "Company") from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Securities will be suspended immediately.

Symbol Description VLD Common stock, par value $0.00001 per share VLD WS Warrants to purchase one share of common stock, each at an exercise price of $402.50 per share

NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the Company's Securities pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15,000,000.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

