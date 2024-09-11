The US-based storage system providers said its new batteries are configurable in 3 kWh modular increments up to 4 cabinets per site. Their roundtrip efficiency ranges from 88% to 91%. From ESS News US-based storage system provider Generac Power Systems presented its new PWRcell 2 Home Energy Storage System product series this week at the RE+ 2024 tradeshow in Anaheim, United States. The new series includes two products - the PWRcell 2 and the PWRcell 2 MAX. They are both configurable in 3 kWh modular increments, up to 4 cabinets per site. "PWRcell 2 delivers 18 kWh capacity in a single cabinet ...

