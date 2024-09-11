Game Bolsters Wilson Sonsini's Transatlantic Deal Team

Wilson Sonsini's London Office Addresses UK and European Tech Company Demand For Locally Based Silicon Valley-Style Legal Counsel

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Emma Gamehas joined the firm as a partner. Her arrival strengthens the firm's ability to meet diverse transatlantic client needs and reinforces its position as a leading resource for innovative UK and European companies seeking a combination of practical legal advice and business acumen as they scale in the U.S. and globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240911312318/en/

Emma Game, Partner, Wilson Sonsini (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Emma to our thriving London office, where her nearly 15 years of experience in tax elevates our comprehensive business and transactional services for technology and life sciences companies expanding in the U.S. and globally," said Daniel Glazer, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini's London office. "Emma's solution-focused approach and strong reputation have earned her high regard from both clients and colleagues, making her an ideal fit for our distinguished tax practice. Her arrival further enhances our core capabilities, offering high-growth, innovative clients yet another valuable resource as they look to compete and win on the global stage."

Wilson Sonsini's London office has grown since opening in 2018 by adding talented transatlantic-focused U.S. and UK lawyers who apply their international experience to support the advancement of UK and European tech companies in the U.S. and globally from launching, scaling, and raising capital in the U.S. to exiting via M&A, IPO, or otherwise.

Game joins Wilson Sonsini from Slaughter and May, where she began her career as a trainee in 2009, eventually rising to senior tax counsel. Her practice encompasses all tax matters relevant to corporate and financing transactions, including M&A (public, private, UK, and cross-border), joint ventures, demergers, and IPOs. She also handles standalone tax advisory work, such as group reorganizations and taxation of incentive arrangements for individuals, as well as tax enquiries and disputes. Additionally, Game led her former firm's pensions tax practice, advising employers and trustees on all aspects of pension taxation, including pension funding structures.

Notable highlights of Game's career include advising GSK on the demerger of its consumer healthcare business to form Haleon, the John Lewis Partnership on its £500 million residential rental homes joint venture with abrdn, and Walmart on the approximately £3.8 billion buy-in of the Asda Group Pension Scheme with Rothesay Life, among others.

Game graduated with a First with Distinction from King's College, Cambridge University, in 2007. She also earned distinctions in her GDL at the University of East Anglia and LPC at BPP Law School.

"Joining this exceptional firm was the obvious choice," Game said. "The collaborative spirit among its lawyers, who seamlessly work across practices, regions, and offices to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients, was a major factor. Additionally, I look forward to reuniting with Ross Davies, with whom I've worked closely a great deal before, to guide strategic cross-border transactions spanning technology, financial services, media, energy, and life sciences."

Wilson Sonsini's tax practice encompasses all areas of U.S. federal and UK tax law for technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises at all stages of development. The firm provides representation to companies and funds in conjunction with its mergers and acquisitions practice, which involves a wide range of U.S., UK, and cross-border transactions, including public and private acquisitions, management and leveraged buyouts, corporate restructurings, spinoffs, recapitalizations, and joint ventures. In addition, the team counsels clients on domestic and international tax planning for corporate transactions, including equity and debt financings, IPOs and tender or exchange offers.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has more than 1,000 attorneys and 19 offices in 17 technology, business, and regulatory markets across the United States, China, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240911312318/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Brooks

Wilson Sonsini

+1 212.453.2881

kbrooks@wsgr.com