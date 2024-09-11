Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY)

(the "Issuer")

€300,000,000 4.625 per cent. Bonds due 7 July 2027 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: FR0013522091

Common Code: 219843151

Make-whole Redemption Date: 26 September 2024

Notice is hereby given to the holders of Bonds (of which €200,000,000 are currently outstanding) pursuant to Conditions 5(c)(ii) (Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the prospectus relating to the issue of the Bonds which received approval number n°20-303 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 3 July 2020 (the "Prospectus"), that the Issuer has elected to redeem all of the outstanding Bonds at a price per Bond equal to the Make-whole Redemption Amount, together with interest accrued to, but excluding, the Make-whole Redemption Date. Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

The relevant next steps and dates in relation to the upcoming redemption are as follows:

1. The Make-whole Redemption Amount will be calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 5(c)(ii) of the Prospectus and will be subject of a further notice to be published by the Issuer on or around 20 September 2024.

2. The Make-whole Redemption Date for the Bonds will be 26 September 2024.

