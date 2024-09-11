Industry veteran Johannes Stehr to spearhead European growth and enhance local support for global clients

Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Johannes Stehr as Vice President of Enterprise EMEA. This strategic hire underscores Diversified's commitment to developing world-class enterprise offerings and addressing the growing demand for consistent global technology standards with robust local support.

In this newly created role, Stehr will lead Diversified's expansion of Workplace and Media operational capabilities across Europe, with an initial focus on Germany. His appointment marks a significant step in Diversified's global strategy to enhance its ability to serve multinational enterprises with a harmonised approach to technology deployment and support.

"As organisations increasingly seek standardised technology experiences across their global footprint, they also require deep local expertise and support," said Will Hegan, Managing Director of EMEA at Diversified. "Johannes brings an outstanding track record in delivering precisely this balance. His extensive experience and regional insights will be instrumental in accelerating our growth strategy and expanding the value we deliver to enterprise clients globally."

Stehr joins Diversified with 23 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Managing Director for Germany at AVI-SPL Deutschland GmbH. In that role, he successfully established and grew the company's German office, providing services to organisations across the majority of the European Union. This experience, combined with his previous work at Crestron, has equipped Stehr with an extensive local network, deep cultural understanding, and comprehensive knowledge of regional supply chains.

"The opportunity to further build Diversified's EMEA capabilities on the foundation of its existing global portfolio is truly exciting," said Stehr. "This role allows me to leverage and expand established networks while driving growth in a market that's critical for many of our global clients. I'm eager to enhance our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions that respect local nuances across the diverse European landscape."

Stehr's appointment will enable Diversified to:

Enhance local capabilities, cultural understanding, and language support across Europe

Provide more agile and proactive service to both global and local enterprise clients

Strengthen the company's position as a trusted advisor for technology standardisation and digital transformation initiatives

Further develop sustainable business practices through optimised regional operations

As enterprises continue to navigate the complexities of hybrid work environments and digital-first operations, Diversified's expanded European presence under Stehr's leadership will offer clients a powerful combination of global scale and performance with local presence.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual and media solutions, specialising in projects of unmatched complexity and scale. Our award-winning team fuses strategic design with advanced technical expertise to create spaces that are both functional and inspiring. Trusted by the world's biggest brands, venues, and government agencies, we install, integrate, and support environments that deliver on the details, operating as one united team across locations, regions, and industries. From concept to completion and beyond, we prioritise collaboration, innovation, and reliability in all that we do, ensuring that every interaction brings people together and keeps them coming back. Learn more at onediversified.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

