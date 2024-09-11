Anzeige
11.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
New Study 'Denmark: A Unicorn Factory' by The Denmark Chamber of Commerce Names Zensai a Rising Danish Unicorn Amongst Europe's Leading Tech Ecosystem

ÅRHAUS, Denmark, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, announced it has been recognized amongst the top Danish tech companies achieving unicorn status, according to a new study conducted by The Danish Chamber of Commerce. The report, Denmark: A Unicorn Factory, zeros-in on key trends to help foster growth and retention across established and emerging Danish unicorns. Zensai's inclusion solidifies that Denmark stands with the company's mission of making humans more successful.

Source: Denmark: A Unicorn Factory / Danish Chamber of Commerce

With the Age of AI and emerging tools bringing a technological revolution to every business today, Zensai is honored to be included amongst the companies surveyed in today's report who are elevating Danish innovation and solving for some of the most pressing societal and environmental challenges around the world today.

Based on data from Dealroom, The Danish Chamber of Commerce conducted a comprehensive analysis of Europe's tech landscape, unpacking key findings across Europe's unicorns and most promising startups. The study, which was completed on August 28, 2024, includes companies founded from 2000 and onwards that have reached a valuation of 1 billion USD or more based on a funding round, acquisition or an IPO.

Key Findings:

  • Denmark has the highest number of rising unicorns at 7.7 per million capita, outpacing UK and Finland.
  • 12 unicorns in total have been founded in Denmark, with 8 (70%) of them have moved their headquarters abroad to other countries with better regulatory frameworks to scale.
  • Denmark has 46 rising unicorns in total, with rising unicorns defined as companies who have raised at least 50M US$ in capital since the year 2000.
  • Denmark offers free education, resulting in a well-educated population that has been culturally encouraged to think creatively and critically, contributing to its high number of unicorns.
  • Better access to foreign talent and better conditions for IPO's ranked as most crucial to keep unicorns in Denmark.

The study further interviewed 10 founders of unicorns and promising startups on the most crucial barriers in Denmark when it comes to fostering and keeping unicorns in Denmark. Access to talent, funding, innovation, and the cultivation of a strong entrepreneurial culture were amongst the collective framework conditions for current and emerging unicorns.

Zensai's CEO, Rasmus Holst stated, "To foster a thriving startup environment, Denmark must create better synergies between international talent and funding and the startups in Denmark. We need a setup where both international talents and co-founders easily can come and work for Danish Startups. We also need to ensure that they are incentivized by a tax infrastructure that rewards outcome for both founders and investors. Finally, building partnerships with international investment ecosystems, like in Silicon Valley, is vital to develop vehicles for them to make Danish startups more attractive - we have the talent we lack the scaled funding infrastructure."

For more information, visit https://zensai.com

About Zensai
Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:
Lynsey Rose, Head of Communications
lrose@zensai.com

Zensai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502145/Figure_4_Denmark_Unicorn_Factory.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145971/Zensai_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-denmark-a-unicorn-factory-by-the-denmark-chamber-of-commerce-names-zensai-a-rising-danish-unicorn-amongst-europes-leading-tech-ecosystem-302244477.html

