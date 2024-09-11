Botswana's Water Utilities Corp. (WUC) is seeking a company to conduct an assessment and technical feasibility study for the implementation of floating solar projects at dams throughout the country. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 3. WUC, Botswana's state-owned water and wastewater utility, has opened a tender for a feasibility study on deploying floating solar plants at its dams. According to the tender announcement, site visits have taken place at the Gaborone and Bokaa dams, Lotsane dam and Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams, all located within the eastern part of the country. The Dikgatlhong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...