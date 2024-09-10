Vocodia Holdings Corp.: Vocodia Receives Delisting Notice from CBOE and Plans OTCQB Listing in the Near-Term

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), a pioneering AI software company specializing in practical AI solutions, today announced that it has received a delisting notification from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., indicating that the Company's Common Stock (VHAI), Series A Warrants (VHAI+A) and Series B Warrants (VHAI+B) be suspended and delisted in accordance with the procedures set forth in Exchange Rule 14.12(h)(4)(B) and Rule 14.12(f), and trading of such securities will be suspended after the close of trading on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The Company currently has no plans to appeal the CBOE's determination and will pursue a listing on the OTCQB, which is more in-line with the Company's strategic goals.



"While the delisting decision is not the outcome we had worked for, it does not deter us from our long-term strategy. In fact, the decision presents us with the opportunity to redirect our focus on what is important: strengthening our commitment to sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and clients alike," Brian Podolak, Co-Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented.

Brian continued, "We are very optimistic and excited to be able to direct our full focus on delivering state-of-the-art solutions to our clients, building strategic alliances and growing our business. There remains significant untapped opportunities for our enhanced DISA technology platform and the future looks bright."

The Company expects its common stock to commence trading on the OTC Markets Group platform at the open of trading on September 11, 2024, under the symbol "VHAI." The Company is currently applying to trade its common stock on the OTCQB Market and expects to commence trading of its common stock on the OTCQB soon.

Notwithstanding the delisting from the CBOE, the Company will continue to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will continue to satisfy its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the presentation of annual and quarterly reports under Forms 10K and 10Q respectively.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements?This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com