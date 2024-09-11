Pune's VTP Realty Expands Globally with New Dubai Office

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTP Realty, Pune's leading real estate developer, has launched its first international sales office in Dubai, UAE. This move marks the brand's entry into the global market, specifically targeting NRIs in the GCC region.

VTP Realty, known for its award-winning projects in Pune, has a growing base of over 19,000 customers, including a substantial number of NRIs. The decision to open a Dubai office highlights the company's commitment to serving its NRI clientele better. "We're excited to bring VTP Realty's legacy of innovation and quality to the GCC," said Sachin Bhandari, Executive Director & CEO of VTP Realty. "We have a vast portfolio of projects & townships in Pune, and our Dubai office will cater directly to GCC customers, making the home-buying process more convenient for them."

This Dubai expansion aims to offer unique investment opportunities, in Pune, for NRIs across the Gulf. VTP Realty projects are known for their well-planned living spaces, emphasizing high standards and thoughtful designs. The brand aims to meet the expectations of NRIs looking for premium homes in India that match global living standards. VTP Realty's curated offerings include luxurious homes and villas in prime locations across Pune, providing excellent ROI.

Home buying from abroad is always challenging, hence VTP has made it easier for its all global customers. VTP Realty is the only developer which offers easy payment plans for all NRIs, a construction-linked payment plan and a special interest-free payment plan, which they can choose based on their convenience.

Additionally, VTP customers can E-Register their dream home without having to travel to India. VTP's Special Online E-Registration allows them to complete the registration process from anywhere in the world.

VTP Realty's presence in Dubai is a reflection of its global vision-bringing Pune's finest real estate to NRIs across the globe.

About VTP Realty:

VTP Realty has been Pune's No.1 real estate brand for six consecutive years and is ranked among India's top 10 real estate brands. With over 38 years of industry experience, the company has delivered over 10 million sq. ft. across 23 projects. VTP continues to innovate and set new standards in the real estate market.

UAE Office Address: #1 844 Burjuman Business Tower, Al Mankhool, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, Dubai - 296360

