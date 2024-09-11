Gopal Kabra, the founder and CEO of GK Energy, speaks to pv magazine about India's solar pump market, its key drivers, and future outlook. From pv magazine India What is the current size and scope of the solar pump market in India? How does its potential for growth compare to other agrarian nations in the coming years? Let me share some key data points: India has over 90 million farmers, with more than 90% categorized as marginal farmers. Government estimates indicate that there are currently around 30 million grid-connected and diesel-powered pumps in use. Diesel pumps, which make up almost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...