Crackle Technologies has raised a $1.7M pre-seed round to build AI based products to help publishers maximize their adtech earnings. Round is led by We Founder Circle ACVentures. Other investors that participated include founders of Impetus Technologies, Sunicon Ventures, DeVC and Misfits Capital. Importantly, founders of prominent publishers like Ludo King and others have bestowed their faith in the Crackle team and their product offering by joining as investors. After gaining traction across Asia, Crackle is expanding in Europe with a focus on Gaming App publishers.

The funding will be largely deployed in product technology and to scale operations globally to support publishers across gaming, apps, news, and OTTs (by addressing key pain points including low fill rates and eCPMs). Crackle's proprietary tech applies advanced data analytics and predictive modeling to optimize publisher's ad revenue, automate workflows, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Crackle is founded by three ex-Google executives, Harsh Mittal, Shashank Dudeja and Jaivir Singh Nagi, who have a combined experience of 18 years in the publisher monetization industry. In their professional experience, they managed billions of dollars in ad tech revenue and helped multiple publishers scale their ads monetization 10x by introducing several industry-first innovations. Crackle's mission is to enable publishers to maximize their earning potential and build sustainable businesses.

Commenting on the investment, Vikash Jaiswal, creator of the wildly popular Ludo King with 1Bn+ downloads, stated, "The founding team's experience and deep insights in games ad monetisation puts Crackle in the forefront of adtech innovation. I am excited to be a part of their journey."

Jaivir, Co-Founder, Crackle, expressed his gratitude towards the investors for their trust, he added, "This funding will be instrumental in advancing our mission to maximize publisher revenue and fuel a thriving ecosystem of diverse content to keep the internet relevant and useful for all."

On the Europe expansion, Shashank, Co-Founder, Crackle added, "Europe's vibrant gaming ecosystem has always been a hub of innovation and we are excited to partner with top tier gaming companies and support their growth."

Since its launch in 2023 Crackle has gained significant traction generating significant returns for publishers impacted by lower monetization and the dominance of major tech platforms.

