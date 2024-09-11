State Grid Ningbo Zhenhai Power Supply Company: Electric Power Boosts Local Rural Tourism Development

NINGBO, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the summer tourism peak, Jiulong Lake Town in Zhenhai District, Ningbo, known for its beautiful scenery, numerous homestays, and convenient transportation, has become a top choice for many tourists seeking a cool escape. On August 2nd, staff from the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company visited several "all-electric homestays" in Jiulong Lake Town to conduct power safety inspections, ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for tourists in the scorching summer.

In recent years, Jiulong Lake Town in Zhenhai District has carried out comprehensive rural construction, creating various special "all-electric homestays", adding bricks to the construction of Ningbo's "Common Prosperity Workshop" and embarking on a new path of rural tourism development. The "Common Prosperity Workshop" is an important initiative for Ningbo to deepen the "Million Project" and promote common prosperity, bringing income-increasing scenarios from distant cities to the rural "doorstep", activating various resources such as rural land, funds, houses, and talents, and helping more farmers, especially low-income groups, find employment at their doorstep and share in the fruits of common prosperity.

The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company has helped Jiulong Lake Village's agritourism industry create "all-electric homestays," where all equipment for cooking, heating, lighting, and hot water supply relies on electricity, representing a new practice in green, low-carbon, economic, and environmental protection. The company has vigorously promoted electric energy substitution and low-energy-consumption equipment, multiple channels to promote new energy consumption models to users, opened green channels, established a one-on-one service mechanism, conducted regular customer visits, and provided one-stop service throughout the process, assisting in achieving the "dual carbon" goals. The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company provides strong "electric power" for these "Common Prosperity Workshops". As you walk into Zhenhai's "Common Prosperity Workshops", a series of pictures of working together to get rich and create a better life unfold before your eyes.

