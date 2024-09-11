Partnership to integrate 3P innovation's cryoFIL cryovial filling platform within Cellular Origins' robotic system, Constellation

Cellular Origins, a TTP Company, focused on enabling scalable, cost-effective, and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced a collaboration with 3P innovation, a leading engineering company and supplier of automated fill-finish equipment. The partnership will integrate 3P innovation's cryoFIL cryovial filling platform within Cellular Origins' robotic system, Constellation, expanding the system's capabilities by enabling automated filling of cryovials within a closed and sterile environment.

3P innovation's cryoFIL platform is designed to automate and streamline filling processes in cell and gene therapy workflows, incorporating the Company's proven technology within a cGMP compliant robotic platform. Designed to provide reliable and repeatable liquid filling, cryoFIL's automated workflow utilises a closed loop filling and 100% weight verification approach to ensure the maximum yield of manufactured therapies.

The collaborative partnership will undertake the physical and digital integration of cryoFIL within Constellation, centring around the development of a system for seamless robotic docking with cryoFIL. The integration will allow manufacturing processes that require interfacing with vials and other open format containers to be fully automated, maximising production efficiencies. This represents an important milestone in the ongoing development of Constellation as an end-to-end automated solution for cell therapy manufacturing. Further expanding the system's capabilities, the integration of cryoFIL will enable users to alleviate the requirement for manual and problematic process steps in CGT manufacturing that can require significant time and labour investment.

"We are collaborating with the best technologies to solve the most difficult challenges in the field. We are extremely pleased to be working so closely with 3P innovation, harnessing their leading experience and expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing and aseptic processing."said Dr Edwin Stone, CEO at Cellular Origins. He continued: "3P innovation shares our belief that embracing automation is the key to addressing the manufacturing bottleneck and improving accessibility to lifesaving therapies. We are pleased to be collaborating with their team to integrate cryoFIL within Constellation, broadening the system's capabilities and tackling the complex challenges of fully automating and industrialising CGT manufacturing."

Dr Dave Seaward, Founder, 3P innovation, commented: "Several years ago, we recognised that automation would be a key factor in reducing costs and expanding access to cell and gene therapies. This insight drove us to innovate and transform our large aseptic fill-finish equipment into benchtop formats tailored for this emerging sector. We are delighted to be working alongside Cellular Origins, combining the benefits of cryoFIL and Constellation to propel our industry forward and revolutionise advanced therapy manufacturing."

Cellular Origins and 3P innovation will be taking part in Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Europe from 10-12 September 2024. Visit Booth 44 for more information on the collaboration.

