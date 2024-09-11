Developed by researchers in China, the TOPCon solar cell was screen printed with a paste made of silver and aluminum on the front side and an aluminum-only paste on the rear side. They added silicon to the aluminum paste to reduce metal recombination and improve the device's open-circuit voltage. Researchers at Yangzhou University in China have fabricated a solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology by reducing the use of expensive silver paste with a screen-printed aluminum (Al) paste. "We are still adjusting further process and Al paste to improve efficiency," the ...

