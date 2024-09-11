Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Emerges as Top Choice for Educational Institutions With Its Flexi-Pave Installations

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) continues to gain momentum with the increasing adoption of its Flexi®-Pave technology by educational institutions across the country.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) continues to gain momentum with the increasing adoption of its Flexi®-Pave technology by educational institutions across the country.









As schools strive to create the best possible environments for learning, ensuring student safety and well-being is a top priority. This was the case at Waltham High School in Waltham, MA, where extensive research was conducted to identify the most effective and sustainable paving solutions for their new campus. After a thorough evaluation, the school's decision-makers selected KB Industries' proprietary Flexi®-Pave product as the superior solution.

Flexi®-Pave, known for its porous, flexible design, offers numerous advantages over traditional paving materials. In addition to addressing aesthetics, the material mitigates stormwater runoff, reduces heat island effects, and aids carbon sequestration. Its long-term benefits-such as lower maintenance costs, durability, and environmental contributions-made it the perfect fit for the school's needs. Flexi®-Pave was recognized as the only solution that effectively met all of Waltham High's requirements.

Research has consistently shown a link between well-designed outdoor spaces and improved student mental health and academic performance. As educational institutions face the dual challenge of enhancing student experiences while managing budgets, AP&I's subsidiary KB Industries is proud to offer a product that not only enhances safety and sustainability but also represents a sound financial investment.

AP&I Chairman and CEO Kevin Bagnall commented: "With 7,600 square feet of Flexi®-Pave now installed across Waltham High School's courtyard and pedestrian areas, the school is set to save significant taxpayer dollars over time in repairs and replacements, which are common with traditional paving materials. After two decades of refining this technology, we're thrilled to see more schools, government facilities, and private contractors turning to KB Industries for sustainable, long-lasting solutions."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a leader in sustainable infrastructure and environmental solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address global challenges. AP&I's flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, is a highly durable and flexible paving solution made from recycled tire materials. Its permeability, crack resistance, and ability to reduce stormwater runoff make it ideal for applications ranging from urban landscapes to marine projects, including shoreline break walls.

Through its Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG) division, AP&I promotes sustainable agricultural practices with innovative products like ASCOGEL, marketed under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL enhances plant growth by improving soil structure and water management, significantly boosting crop yields and mitigating risks from drought and excessive rainfall.

AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG) division tackles water pollution, deploying zero-carbon Algae Vessels (AVs) powered by wind and solar energy. These vessels effectively combat harmful algae blooms, including Red Tide, safeguarding freshwater and saltwater ecosystems globally.

With a comprehensive portfolio of eco-friendly products and solutions, AP&I remains at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure, serving public and private sectors worldwide.

