At Park Mental Health, Clients Are Given Customized Plans for the Most Effective Treatment on Their Road to Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Park Mental Health specializes in working with clients dealing with a variety of mental disorders including depressive, panic, psychotic and/or manic episodes and disorders as well as anxiety. Park Mental Health is placing increased focus on customizing plans for patients.

Mental health disorders and addiction can take its toll on mental, physical and emotional health. In fact, if left untreated, it can create a feeling of hopelessness.

Untreated mental health manifests in a multitude of disorders, with symptoms including apathy, irritability, frequent thoughts of death, lack of motivation, increased sleep and the desire to push friends, family and loved ones away.

"Mental health episodes are biopsychosocial," Park Mental Health Project Manager Mikayla Weathers said. "They can be biological, due to an imbalance, become external social stressors and/or mostly, a mix of two."

Individuals struggling with mental health can count on the professionals at Park Mental Health to create a personalized treatment plan that helps each client begin to feel more like themselves again. Admitting that you need help is the hardest part of the journey. Once this happens, Park Mental Health staff are with clients every step along the road to recovery.

"Every client that comes through Park Mental Health has had a mental health crisis that has led them to get stabilized in a hospital or residential setting," Weathers said. "Then they come to us."

A therapist or psychiatrist will provide emotional, mental, physical and spiritual support whenever a client finds the treatment challenging. Staff will also continually assess progress to ensure the most effective treatment is being received at any given time.

In order to begin recovering from mental health symptoms, staff encourage self-care activities and techniques alongside general lifestyle changes. Committing to this change helps decrease symptoms and the development of an additional mental health illness.

Becoming self-aware and allowing enough time to understand their mental health illness is crucial to a client's healing process. In addition, keeping track of moods can help identify what situations and environments may trigger symptoms. Once the cause of symptoms is identified, an individual can begin to actively stop the negative triggers.

It's common for clients who struggle with their mental health to also have substance use issues. In fact, the risk goes up substantially for drug and alcohol abuse for those who experience mental health episodes.

"The similarity between untreated addiction and mental illness is that there aren't enough resources and a lot of stigma still present in our community," said Weathers.

When it comes to the single greatest thing that can be done to reduce the mental health crisis, Weathers said it's continuing to break the stigma where people are minimizing or speaking negatively about mental illness and addiction.

"Education is key. It is not an issue of lack of will power or being too 'weak.'"

