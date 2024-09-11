Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Soiltech ASA on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Soiltech ASA shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from September 11, 2024. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      STECHo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010713571      
Order book ID:    355579         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
