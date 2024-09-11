Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Soiltech ASA on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Soiltech ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from September 11, 2024. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: STECHo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010713571 Order book ID: 355579 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.