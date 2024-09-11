Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Focusing on successful execution Shield is a commercial-stage pharma company delivering specialty products that address the unmet medical need of patients with iron deficiency (ID). Since its July 2021 US launch, Shield and Viatris have increased physician awareness of the differentiating characteristics of ACCRUFeR® as an oral ID drug, in order to generate sales traction. 1H'24 results have confirmed that sales continue to progress well, while costs have been closely controlled. Management is focused on successful execution and reaffirmed its view that the gross cash position coupled with expected growth will be sufficient to see Shield through to cashflow-breakeven in 2H'25. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/focusing-on-successful-execution/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

