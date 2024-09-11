The solar tracking provider introduced NX Anchor, further expanding the types of soil and areas that solar installers can develop on. From pv magazine USA Nextracker, a US-based provider of ground mount solar tracker technologies, announced NX Foundation Solutions, a suite of products and services that expand the range of soil conditions that Nextracker products can be installed on. The announcement includes the release of the NX Anchor, a foundation system that is compatible with a wide range of soils. The product was developed following the acquisition of foundation company Ojjo in June and ...

